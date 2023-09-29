Euro giants already eyeing up a move for Arsenal summer signing

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are keeping tabs on the German international.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal earlier this summer but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. Havertz has failed to score or assist a single goal for his new club and he has been criticised for his underwhelming performances at the North London club.

It will be interesting to see if he can re-capture his top form in the coming weeks and help Arsenal challenge for major trophies.

If the Gunners look to cash in on him in the near future, Barcelona could look to make their move.

The German international was regarded as a world-class talent during his time in the Bundesliga, but he has not been able to adapt to the Premier League completely. His time at Chelsea was rather underwhelming as well.

The opportunity to move to one of the biggest clubs in the world could be an attractive option for the player, and he could be tempted to join Barcelona if the opportunity presents itself.

The Spanish giants could certainly use a versatile attacker like him who can fit into multiple roles.

Arsenal paid around €75 million for the attacker and they are unlikely to give up on him just yet. Even if they agreed to sell the player, they will demand a premium for him and Barcelona simply do not have the financial means right now to break the bank for the German international.