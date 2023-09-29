Newcastle in talks to secure long-term future of 27-year-old star, talks progressing well

Newcastle United are looking to secure the long-term future of Brazilian international Joelinton.

The 27-year-old has rediscovered himself since the arrival of Eddie Howe and he has been a key player for Newcastle over the past year.

The Magpies need to hold on to their key players if they want to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons and securing the long-term future of Joelinton could prove to be a wise decision.

The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers and he will be a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons as well.

A report from INews claims that contract talks are currently progressing well with the Brazilian’s camp, and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement soon.

Apart from Joelinton, Newcastle United are hoping to extend the contract of star defender Sven Botman as well.

The Dutchman has been an exceptional acquisition for Newcastle and he will be a key member of the starting lineup in the years to come.

Newcastle United’s Brazilian striker Joelinton (L) celebrates with Sean Longstaff (R)(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The fans will be delighted to see that Newcastle are doing everything in their power to extend the contracts of their key players.

The Magpies recently reached an agreement to extend the contract of Bruno Guimaraes and the deal will be made official soon.

Newcastle have managed to qualify for the Champions League and they will be hoping to push for major trophies in the coming season. They have the resources to bring in top-class players, but they must keep the spine of their squad intact.

