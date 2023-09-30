Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to reports (h/t Voetbal4u), the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 22-year-old attacker.

Gimenez has been a key player for the Dutch outfit and he helped them win the league title last season. He managed to score 23 goals across all competitions last season and it is no surprise that the three Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Arsenal could definitely use more quality in the final third. Gabriel Jesus has been a quality signing for them but the Brazilian international is not a prolific goalscorer. Mikel Arteta could certainly use more cutting-edge in the attack.

Similarly, Chelsea need to add more depth and quality to their attack. The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window and Gimenez could form a quality partnership with him in the attack.

Meanwhile, Tottenham sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane during the summer window and they are yet to bring in a quality replacement.

Spurs must look to bring in an alternative to the England international and Gimenez would be a quality acquisition.

Apparently, the striker could cost around €40-€50 million and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

All three Premier League clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and joining them could prove to be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. The 22-year-old will look to take the next step in his career and a move to England would be ideal.