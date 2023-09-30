Video: Chelsea’s new shirt sponsor finally confirmed

As we head into October, Chelsea have finally managed to secure a principal sponsor who will also have their logo emblazoned across the famous blue shirt.

Though sponsor-less shirts are a sort of ‘Holy Grail’ for supporters, and Chelsea’s 2023/24 shirts to date will arguably become a collector’s item too, the need for such commercial deals is obvious.

Todd Boehly will doubtless be extremely happy that from the Chelsea Women’s game on Sunday against Tottenham Women, Infinite Athlete will be proudly displayed, per the official Chelsea website.

Pictures from Chelsea Football Club