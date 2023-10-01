Darren England refereed in UAE just before major Tottenham-Liverpool blunder

Darren England reportedly refereed in the UAE just 48 hours before being on VAR duty and making a huge error in Liverpool’s defeat away to Tottenham yesterday.

The Reds were left fuming after a bizarre incident which saw Luis Diaz’s goal chalked off despite the Colombian forward being clearly onside, with PGMOL later apologising for the incident and explaining that it was a ‘human error’.

Tottenham went on to win the game 2-1, but more questions are surely going to be asked about VAR, and about the fact that England in particular may not have been fully up to taking charge of the technology for this match.

According to the Times, it has emerged that both England and Dan Cook were in the UAE officiating a game just 48 hours before this big match in the Premier League.

It seems possible that this workload and lots of travelling may have contributed to this important mistake, so it’s surely an incident that needs addressing quickly so that it doesn’t happen again.