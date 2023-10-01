Officials removed from match duties after major Liverpool error as fallout of Luis Diaz mistake begins

VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook have been removed from the rest of their duties for this weekend’s fixtures after their major error in Liverpool’s match with Tottenham yesterday.

The duo told referee Simon Hooper during Saturday’s fixture that Luis Diaz’s goal in the first half should not have stood because it was offside, however, there was a communication error as they told the man in the middle “check complete” believing the onfield decision was that the goal was onside.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) released a statement after the match stating that there was “significant human error” in the decision but that does not help Jurgen Klopp’s team now.

Follwing the error, Darren England has been removed as the 4th official for Nottingham Forest v Brentford today, whilst Dan Cook has been removed as assistant referee for Fulham vs. Chelsea on Monday, reports Dale Johnson.

The duo will very likely not have duties for next weekend’s fixtures as well after the attention this error has got as there will need to be a serious debrief following the Tottenham and Liverpool game.

Many fans have lost a lot of faith in VAR due to decisions made this year in the Premier League and the Luis Diaz mistake will only make this worse as the decision that needed to be made was very obvious.