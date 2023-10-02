Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international could be on his way out of the Italian club at the end of the season and former Premier League striker Alan Shearer hopes that he will join Newcastle.

Shearer told The Rest is Football: “Newcastle. I don’t think it would do any harm. “When Man United won their treble they had four [strikers] if you remember rightly. If he wants a bit of love then yes it’s St. James’ Park. “There definitely won’t be a shortage of big clubs that want him and be willing to pay an absolute fortune for him. Absolutely, he’ll have so many options.” “Marvellous, he’d be absolutely marvellous anywhere,” Micah Richards added. “I watched him a lot in the Champions League last year. “His movement, he’s really good on crosses, can hold up the ball, can finish. He’s rapid as well. He started the season badly but he still scored the other day. I don’t understand why they’ve turned on him, which is strange. “A couple of the fans are now starting to turn on him, but this player is one of the best strikers. I was saying Arsenal should’ve bought him in the summer, he might’ve cost a little too much then and his price might’ve gone down a little bit if they want to do a deal, but he’s a top, top player.”

The Magpies have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as their attacking options right now. They could certainly use an upgrade and Osimhen would be a sensational acquisition.

He helped Napoli win the league title last season and he has shown his quality in the Champions League as well. Signing him will not be an easy task. Newcastle will have to pay a premium to Napoli and they would have to convince the player as well.

The 24-year-old is likely to have bigger clubs waiting for him in the summer. Osimhen was recently mocked by the Napoli social media channels and the player is unhappy with the situation at the Italian club. It remains to be seen whether he decides to move when the transfer window reopens in January.