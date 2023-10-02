Chelsea ‘best-placed’ club to sign world-class but unsettled striker

Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal are set to force them back into the transfer market in search of a new striker, and according to recent reports, there is already one player at the top of Mauricio Pochettino’s wish list.

According to Football Insider, the London-based club, despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer, are keen to bolster their attack and have identified Victor Osimhen as their top target.

Although a deal is unlikely to be reached in January, the Blues are thought to have highlighted the summer market as the right time to make a move for the Napoli star.

Osimhen, 24, has been a hugely influential figure in Naples since his move from Lille in 2020. The Nigerian’s incredible campaign last season, which saw him score 26 league goals, helped fire the Italians to their first Serie A title since 1990.

However, a video that was recently posted on one of the club’s official social media channels saw the club criticise their number nine for a missed penalty kick. Napoli’s bizarre decision to mock their star man, who initially threatened legal action against his employers, has understandably left him facing an uncertain future.

And now keen to capitalise on the striker’s situation, Chelsea are considered the ‘best-placed’ club to offer him an escape from Naples and a route into top-flight English football.

Osimhen has just under two years left on his contract, and failure to agree to an extension will see his valuation, which currently stands at £104 million (TM), plummet in Chelsea’s favour.