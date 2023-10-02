Chelsea left-back Ian Matson is reportedly in talks with the Blues over a new contract.

The 21-year-old came close to joining Burnley on a permanent transfer in the summer after previously spending last season on loan there, but he rejected the move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Maatsen looks a promising young talent and could be one worth keeping at Stamford Bridge, so some Chelsea fans will surely be pleased with the news that he’s continuing negotiations with the west Londoners over signing a new deal, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea have other options at left-back such as Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, but the latter has struggled for form while the former is currently out injured, so there could still be an important role for Maatsen to play.

Burnley would surely have done well to keep Maatsen permanently, but it now looks like a long-term stay at Chelsea is the more likely option.

The Dutchman will have a big decision to make, however, as it could still be that other offers will come in for him and give him a better guarantee of regular playing time.