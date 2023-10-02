Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The 19-year-old central defender has established himself as one of the best young talents in european football right now and the top clubs are all keeping tabs on him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United want to sign him to strengthen their defensive department, but his asking price could prove to be a real problem. Apparently, the defender has a release clause of €100 million in his contract and Benfica are unwilling to let him leave for less.

The Portuguese club will demand his release clause to be paid in full and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to accept those demands. Silva has the potential to develop into a world-class defender and he could be a major upgrade on players like Harry Maguire.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now and Manchester United need to invest in two quality defenders in the upcoming windows.

Silva could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition if the Red Devils can get the deal across the line. The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be an attractive option for the player as well.

He will want to compete at the highest level and Manchester United can provide him with that platform. However, €100 million is a substantial amount of money and the Red Devils might have to sell players in order to get him in.