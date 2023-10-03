Frank Lampard tipped for huge managerial job following sacking

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard has been tipped as someone who’d be interested in becoming the new Rangers manager.

Michael Beale has just been sacked at Ibrox, and some big names have been linked with the vacancy, such as former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

Now, however, journalist Luke Edwards has suggested he might know something about Lampard being keen on the role.

“Rangers have that pulling power. Obviously Steven Gerrard went up there. I’m sure Frank Lampard would like it,” Edwards said on a BBC Sport podcast.

“Frank Lampard has a very good agent and is continually linked with jobs despite not exactly excelling at any of them.”

Lampard’s most recent job was as interim manager at Chelsea, and the team performed pretty terribly in that period.

Before that, the former England midfielder also struggled in a spell in charge of Everton.