Frank Lampard tipped for huge managerial job following sacking

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard has been tipped as someone who’d be interested in becoming the new Rangers manager.

Michael Beale has just been sacked at Ibrox, and some big names have been linked with the vacancy, such as former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

Now, however, journalist Luke Edwards has suggested he might know something about Lampard being keen on the role.

“Rangers have that pulling power. Obviously Steven Gerrard went up there. I’m sure Frank Lampard would like it,” Edwards said on a BBC Sport podcast.

“Frank Lampard has a very good agent and is continually linked with jobs despite not exactly excelling at any of them.”

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea moving into pole position for Victor Osimhen transfer but also considering Premier League duo
Exclusive: Manchester United discussed the possibility of signing 26-year-old Frenchman this summer
Chelsea advancing in negotiations to sign midfielder for €30 million

Lampard’s most recent job was as interim manager at Chelsea, and the team performed pretty terribly in that period.

Before that, the former England midfielder also struggled in a spell in charge of Everton.

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.