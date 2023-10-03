Huge blow for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s best player injured days before Man City clash

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal look to have received a huge blow just days before the Gunners are set to play Man City in the Premier League.

The North London club are in action tonight in the Champions League against RC Lens and after assisting the first goal in the game, Bukayo Saka has now left the pitch injured after 34 minutes.

The winger was spotted pointing at his thigh towards the Arsenal bench and was subbed shortly after. It is unclear, as of now, how serious the injury is but it certainly is not a good sign with a huge game against Man City on the horizon.

Arsenal host Man City on Sunday and know that a win over the Premier League champions will put them above Pep Guardiola’s side. Saka is arguably Arteta’s best player and biggest goal threat, therefore, the English star is one of the last players the Gunners boss would want to lose before a huge match.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and five assists across all competions this season so far with Arsenal fans set to be watching their social media closely over the coming days in the hope that their main man will not be out for a long period of time.