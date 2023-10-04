Agent of World-Class defender confirms Premier League interest with Man City and Chelsea linked

The agent of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has stated that there is interest in the defender from the Premier League amid links away from the German champions.

The Canada international’s current deal at the Allianz Arena expires in 2025 and the Bundesliga giants are keen to tie the full-back down to a new long-term deal.

Talks over that new contract are on hold at present and that opens the possibility of an exit with so many clubs interested in the 22-year-old.

Speaking to 365 Scores, Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh has said about the interest in his client: “There is interest from many teams. I’m sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies.

“There are several Premier League clubs too, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We’ll see what happens.”

?? Alphonso Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh: “There is interest from many teams. I'm sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies. There are several Premier League clubs too, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/kFGPyMQCIs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 4, 2023

According to 90min, Man City and Chelsea are being kept informed of Davies’ situation, in addition to Real Madrid.

The Premier League champions have been without a proper left-back since Joao Cancelo lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s side, while the area of the pitch has been a problem in general for Chelsea.

The Canadian would be a superb signing for any club as he is already one of the best in the world in his position and is still only 22.