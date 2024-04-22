Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy ahead of this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the Frenchman’s situation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano has discussed Mendy’s future, and admitted that it could be that we’ll see the 28-year-old sold by Los Blancos if they sign a new left-back like Alphonso Davies this summer.

Mendy, however, could also still sign a new contract, according to Romano, who says the player’s future looks “open” at the moment, while he also didn’t give too much away about the links with the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.

One imagines there’d be a lot of interest from top clubs if Mendy were to become available, but it’s perhaps still a bit early to know for sure if that’s a likely scenario, as there are so many factors involved.

Real Madrid may want Davies, but it won’t necessarily be an easy deal to get done, which means we may see them wait for another year until the Bayern Munich man becomes a free agent.

That could mean Mendy staying for a bit longer, and the likes of United, Arsenal and Liverpool might have moved on to other targets by then.

Mendy transfer situation explained by Romano

“One story I’ve spoken about a lot here is the one involving Alphonso Davies. While there’s no update to speak of on his future yet, there have been stories involving Ferland Mendy possibly leaving Real Madrid that I thought I’d clarify,” Romano said.

“L’Equipe have linked Mendy with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but my understanding is that his future is still open – he could be sold or he could even sign a contract extension.

“Still, Real Madrid can’t enter the new season with Mendy, Fran Garcia and also Davies. So obviously, if they sign Davies it is because a left-back has to leave. Let’s see if it’s Mendy or not. Real Madrid would only sign Davies now if they sell a left-back.”