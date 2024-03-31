Chelsea transfer target’s situation with current club is “tense” as he waits for key development

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is currently experience a “tense” situation at the club as he waits to make a decision on his future, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Davies is yet to decide his future or formally communicate anything with Bayern, but it seems he could leave the Allianz Arena during this difficult time.

The Canada international is wanted by Real Madrid, according to Romano, though only for the right price, while the player himself will also wait to see who is Bayern’s next manager before deciding on his future.

Davies has also been linked as a possible Chelsea target at left-back by journalist Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, so it could be that the Blues will be monitoring this situation with interest as well.

Romano hasn’t mentioned Chelsea at this stage, but he has said that Real Madrid don’t want to pay over the odds for the 23-year-old, so if his price remains too high for Los Blancos that could perhaps let the west London giants back into the race.

Davies transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the Bayern left-back

“The situation with Bayern is tense, Davies doesn’t want to decide now and he wants to know who’ll be the new manager while Bayern want him to reply to their proposal as soon as possible,” Romano said.

“It’s difficult for Bayern and Davies to agree on new deal, according to my sources; but it’s not over yet as there’s no formal communication. Real Madrid are just there waiting, but they won’t pay rumoured €60-70m for a player who’s under contract for one more year. It has to be a fair price.”

Chelsea would surely do well to strongly enter the running to sign Davies, who looks like he’d be a major upgrade on unconvincing and injury-prone duo Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.