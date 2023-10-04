Exclusive: Arsenal youngster has earned rave reviews from figures in the industry, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal’s talented young French centre-back William Saliba has earned rave reviews from figures inside the industry, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

Saliba signed a new deal with the Gunners recently, having shone as one of their most important players as they surprisingly challenged for the Premier League title last season.

The 22-year-old is clearly a huge talent and will form a key part of their team for the future, with Romano singing his praises in today’s exclusive column on the Daily Briefing Substack.

“There was a great stat posted yesterday about William Saliba having the highest Premier League win percentage of any Arsenal player ever, and I’m not surprised honestly,” Romano said.

“Saliba is fantastic. He was already shining at Marseille on loan, then last season and this season… amazing. He’s a top, top player. He’s considered one of the best centre backs in the world in the industry, and Arsenal are so happy with him.”

He added: “I think Arsenal did a masterpiece by extending his contract, it was a key move.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see how highly regarded Saliba is, though it was obvious enough from his performances on the pitch how good he is anyway!

Arsenal have also done well to tie down stars like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to new contracts recently, and Ben White should be next.