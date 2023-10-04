Video: Antoine Griezmann pegs Feyenoord back on the stroke of half time

There’s never a better time to score than right on half-time, and Antoine Griezmann did just that for Atletico Madrid, equalising for the second time against Feyenoord in their Champions League tie with the last kick of the first 45.

In truth, the Dutch giants should’ve cleared their lines long before the ball had even reached the Frenchman.

It bobbled about in a congested penalty area and when the ball reached the World Cup winner, he didn’t need asking twice.

An overhead kick was Griezmann at his very best.

??| GOAL: Griezmann with the EQUALIZER! Atletico Madrid 2-2 Feyenoord pic.twitter.com/oCOrWLQ5ev — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 4, 2023

Instinct from Antoine Griezmann. ?? pic.twitter.com/Qogvr26C6F — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

Pictures from RTL and CBS Sports Golazo