Video: “Best player in the world” – Owen Hargreaves lavishes praise on Jude Bellingham

Man City’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe will almost certainly have something to say about Owen Hargreaves’ description of Real Madrid ace, Jude Bellingham.

The former Man United and Bayern Munich star turned pundit suggested that the England midfielder is “the best player in the world right now.”

More Stories / Latest News Euro 2028: Venues and dates as UK and Ireland expected to be named as hosts West Ham have no desire to open contract talks with David Moyes Tottenham star out of action for three months after suffering knee injury in training

The 20-year-old has certainly hit the ground running at Los Blancos, and he already has eight goals and three assists in his nine games in all competitions for the Spanish giants, per WhoScored.

It’s an incredible return but Hargreaves’ statement is nothing but hyperbole at this point.

"He understands the game at a level he shouldn't at his age…" ? "He's the best player in the world right now…" ? High praise for the in-form Jude Bellingham from @JoleonLescott and Owen Hargreaves…@ReshminTV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/OfVADf6SEq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports