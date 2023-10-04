Video: “Best player in the world” – Owen Hargreaves lavishes praise on Jude Bellingham

Champions League
Posted by

Man City’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe will almost certainly have something to say about Owen Hargreaves’ description of Real Madrid ace, Jude Bellingham.

The former Man United and Bayern Munich star turned pundit suggested that the England midfielder is “the best player in the world right now.”

More Stories / Latest News
Euro 2028: Venues and dates as UK and Ireland expected to be named as hosts
West Ham have no desire to open contract talks with David Moyes
Tottenham star out of action for three months after suffering knee injury in training

The 20-year-old has certainly hit the ground running at Los Blancos, and he already has eight goals and three assists in his nine games in all competitions for the Spanish giants, per WhoScored.

It’s an incredible return but Hargreaves’ statement is nothing but hyperbole at this point.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Joleon Lescott Jude Bellingham Owen Hargreaves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.