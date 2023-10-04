Video: Defender produces rocket strike to top off perfect night for Newcastle vs PSG

It has been a historic night for Newcastle in the Champions League as Eddie Howe’s men have hammered French champions PSG 4-1 at St James’ Park.

The home side got off to the perfect start after 17 minutes as Miguel Almiron put the Magpies ahead following a Marquinhos mistake. The Premier League outfit have not looked back since as goals from Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff helped Newcastle storm into a 3-0 lead.

Lucas Hernandez pulled one back with 35 minutes to go but the game has been topped off with a rocket from Fabian Schar.

The defender produced the goal of the night with minutes left to go and the special goal can be seen below.

THAT IS HOW YOU ROUND IT OFF! ? Fabian Schär. Simply INCREDIBLE ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/y3EDGBqCUy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

"ABSOLUTELY MAGISTERIAL FROM FABIAN SCHÄR" Newcastle cap their #UCL home reunion off in style. ? pic.twitter.com/oigCS6W8mD — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

??| GOAL: Schar makes it four. Newcastle 4-1 PSG pic.twitter.com/ed0DYAq0Pp — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and beIN Sports.