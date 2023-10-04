Video: Defender produces rocket strike to top off perfect night for Newcastle vs PSG

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

It has been a historic night for Newcastle in the Champions League as Eddie Howe’s men have hammered French champions PSG 4-1 at St James’ Park. 

The home side got off to the perfect start after 17 minutes as Miguel Almiron put the Magpies ahead following a Marquinhos mistake. The Premier League outfit have not looked back since as goals from Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff helped Newcastle storm into a 3-0 lead.

Lucas Hernandez pulled one back with 35 minutes to go but the game has been topped off with a rocket from Fabian Schar.

The defender produced the goal of the night with minutes left to go and the special goal can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and beIN Sports. 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Julian Alvarez stunner gives Man City the lead again at Leipzig
Video: Man City pegged back by Openda special
Pogba the key to Juventus signing £26m Tottenham ace in January
More Stories fabian schar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.