(Video) Fabian Schar heads home to secure Newcastle’s 4-0 win

Fabian Schar has powered a header home from a corner to put the nail in Tottenham Hotspur’s coffin as they won the game 4-0.
Eddie Howe’s men have completely dismantled Ange Postecoglou’s title-charging Spurs at St. James’ Park early Saturday afternoon.
Alexander Isak opened the scoring midway through the first period with Anthony Gordon doubling the lead moments after.
The Swedish striker then grabbed his brace soon after the restart as the home side took complete control of the contest.
🚨🚨| GOAL: Schar makes it FOUR!!!
Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham
Fabian Schar heads home Newcastle’s fourth of the afternoon! 🤩
The win puts Eddie Howe’s side in sixth place… 👀
