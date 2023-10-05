Kylian Mbappe rejected shirt swap request with Newcastle man after UCL game

Despite being arguably the worst player during last night’s Champions League blockbuster, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was still the most in-demand star on the pitch.

The French World Cup winner endured a miserable night at St. James’ Park after his side were beaten 4-1 by a rampant Newcastle United side who put on a masterclass in front of a sold-out home crowd.

And even though he managed just one shot off target all night, Mbappe was still the player everyone wanted to get their hands on after the game.

Following the game’s full-time whistle, midfielder Sean Longstaff revealed he asked Mbappe for his shirt.

“I was blocking him [Mbappe] from a goal-kick so I tried to get it for my little brother,” Longstaff told TNT Sports after the win.

However, despite asking the Frenchman for his match-worn shirt, Longstaff missed out after Kieran Tripper’s young son was spotted wearing it.

Speaking before the game, the Magpies skipper, who also spoke to TNT Sports, said: “I was having a bit of banter with my son on Monday, and he said he wanted to walk out with Mbappe instead of me.”

“I really wasn’t happy with that! – He’s obsessed with him, always watching his clips on YouTube,” the right-back continued. “I said to him, ‘If you get to walk out with Mbappe, you don’t look at me in the tunnel!’ Everyone is going to want his shirt, that is normal, but it’s not crossed my mind – I want the three points!”