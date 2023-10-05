Manchester United and Barcelona have both been among the clubs to show an interest in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in recent times, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Frimpong, who previously had spells at Manchester City and Celtic, has really impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him earn a big move soon.

However, for the time being the Netherlands Under-21 international has signed a new contract to commit his future to Leverkusen, while Romano also insists the interest from Man Utd and Barcelona was not necessarily that strong.

Writing in today’s column, Romano clarified the speculation around Frimpong, saying that United considered him a year ago, but not this summer, while for Barca he was only an alternative option in case they couldn’t bring in Joao Cancelo for that position.

“Jeremie Frimpong – Another player who’s been on Manchester United’s radar, Jeremie Frimpong has just signed a new Bayer Leverkusen contract after being considered by the Red Devils last year, but not this summer,” Romano said.

“Barcelona also considered Frimpong in case they couldn’t get a deal done for Joao Cancelo, but Cancelo was always their number one target for that position.”