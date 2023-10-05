Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives insight into Erik ten Hag’s control over Manchester United transfers

Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into how much control Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has over the club’s moves in the transfer market.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that this is something that varies between clubs, but that Ten Hag seems to have quite a lot of say over Man Utd’s transfer business.

This is not necessarily more than most clubs, but a normal amount of control for clubs that prefer to give their head coaches a say rather than leaving it all do their directors.

It seems Ten Hag was influential with some of United’s business this summer, as the Red Devils signed his former player Andre Onana in goal, while the Dutch tactician also seemed to be a driving force behind the signings of players like Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

This could be another reason Ten Hag is still seen as the best long-term option for the club, according to Romano.

“There are clubs where the manager is more influential, clubs where the director is more influential when it comes to decisions on transfers,” Romano said.

“With Ten Hag, he shared the vision with the club, as players like Hojlund, Onana, Amrabat were strongly wanted by the Dutchman, so he is having a key role in re-building this squad.

“This is something fairly normal in football, it’s not particularly surprising, but as I said it varies from club to club to some degree, and it gives you an idea of United’s plans to work with this manager for the present and future.”