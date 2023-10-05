Video: John McGinn heads home vital injury-time winner for Aston Villa in the Conference League

Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa had been knocking at the door for the entire Europa Conference League match against Zrinjski, but it took until the 94th minute for John McGinn to head them in front.

The hosts had managed 27 shots to the visitors three, nine of which were on target, and the frustration of not turning those chances into goals was obvious.

With time ticking away, a cross found McGinn who leapt to power home and send the Villa Park faithful into ecstasy.

