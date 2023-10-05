Video: Liverpool bench can’t believe Darwin Nunez miss against Union SG

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez will be thanking his lucky stars that Ryan Gravenberch put the Reds ahead against Union SG just before half-time in their Europa League tie.

That’s because the striker missed an absolute sitter after 16 minutes that would’ve settled any nerves.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Gravenberch opens his Liverpool account against stubborn Union SG Video: Lukaku gives Roma vital lead against Servette in their Europa League tie West Ham break unbeaten record for English clubs in Europe with 2-1 win at Freiburg

The miss was so bad it was one of those that you say to yourself it was easier to score, but Nunez contrived to put it wide.

The reaction from Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool bench said it all.

The bench reaction to Darwin’s miss ??? pic.twitter.com/BiFN4Tk6nW — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 5, 2023

Darwin Nunez puts it wide of the post! Liverpool could so nearly have been 1-0 up… ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/z9ETe7waMZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports