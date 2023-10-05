Video: Liverpool bench can’t believe Darwin Nunez miss against Union SG

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez will be thanking his lucky stars that Ryan Gravenberch put the Reds ahead against Union SG just before half-time in their Europa League tie.

That’s because the striker missed an absolute sitter after 16 minutes that would’ve settled any nerves.

The miss was so bad it was one of those that you say to yourself it was easier to score, but Nunez contrived to put it wide.

The reaction from Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool bench said it all.

Pictures from TNT Sports

