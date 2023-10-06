Chelsea could look to cash in on 24-year-old utility man in January

Chelsea could be open to selling Trevoh Chalobah during the January transfer window.

A report via Fichajes claims that the 24-year-old has failed to establish himself as an important first-team member for Mauricio Pochettino and he could be sold.

Chalobah was linked with the move away from Chelsea during the summer transfer window as well and German outfit Bayern Munich were reportedly keen on him back then. Chalobah has worked under the Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether the manager is prepared to provide him with an exit route in the coming months.

Chalobah needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Stamford Bridge. It makes sense for him to move on when the transfer window reopens.

What next for Trevoh Chalobah?
The 24-year-old is certainly good enough to play for big clubs and he could be a key player for clubs like Bayern Munich if he manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well as a central defender. He could be an asset for most clubs and his arrival would also allow the manager to rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past and it remains to be seen where he ends up. A change of scenery could be ideal for the talented defender and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if he is made available midway through the season.

