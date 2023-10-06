Christian Falk has revealed that Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier has ‘definitely’ been added to Liverpool’s transfer shortlist.

The German is already garnering interest from across the Premier League, however, with both Brentford and Merseyside rivals Everton said to hold ‘concrete’ interest in the rapid attacker.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool!” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“His high speed this season was 35.45kmph. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.”

Falk went on to add: “He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

The Reds could find themselves in need of some fresh blood in the forward line should they look to offload Mo Salah next summer.

The Egyptian King has registered an impressive eight goal contributions in nine games this term, which raises the question as to whether Liverpool could justify parting ways even with only a year set to remain on his contract come the summer of 2024.

One might reasonably imagine that discussions would have to take place over a possible extension of sorts, though that in itself would represent an out-of-character gamble on the club’s part with a then 32-year-old.

The question is, which will last longer: the Saudi Pro League bubble or the peak of Salah’s footballing powers?