OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window but the player ended up staying at the French club.

It appears that the midfielder remains on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs and TuttoJuve are claiming that Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the Frenchman.

Apparently, Newcastle United are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen which of the two English clubs come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player in the coming months. The player has been linked with the likes of Manchester City as well.

Thuram has a contract with Nice until the summer of 2025 and he will cost €40 million. The likes of Liverpool and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money and they should look to secure his services in the near future.

Newcastle need to bring in another quality central midfielder to complement the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Thuram could complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

Similarly, Liverpool failed to sign a quality defensive midfielder in the summer and Thuram will add defensive cover and physicality to the Liverpool midfield, even though he’s not a specialist defensive midfielder. The 22-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a quality box-to-box midfielder and he could be the ideal partner for Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in the career of the midfielder and it remains to be seen where he ends up.