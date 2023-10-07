Peter Schmeichel has questioned Erik ten Hag’s transfer stance after Scott McTominay scored two goals against Brentford on Saturday.

The Scottish midfielder clinched a crucial three points for his side in dramatic fashion, bagging a brace in stoppage time to win the game 2-1.

Manchester United fans would’ve feared the worst after Andre Onana’s blunder put them a goal behind in the first half, with a third consecutive loss looking like a certainty, McTominay stood tall late on to win it.

The Scottish international was subbed on in the 87th minute and quickly got to work, poking the ball past the Brentford keeper in the 93rd minute before heading home just four minutes later.

McTominay almost left the club in the summer as West Ham enquired about his signature.

Speaking after the game, United legend Schmeichel hailed the 26-year-old and expressed his delight that he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

“He [McTominay] has got the ability to do that [win games].” Schmeichel said via TeamTalk.

“Sometimes I don’t understand what coaches are doing. Scott McTominay has been up for sale all summer. I don’t understand that, He’s a fantastic player,

“You need utility players, players that can play different positions. [Ones] that can come from the bench and change the outcome of a game, and he’s definitely one of them.”

Manchester United will hope that they can kick on from this win after the international break with games against Manchester City and Newcastle on the horizon.