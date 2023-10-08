Man United were offered forward this summer, club now hope to get €80m from his transfer

Manchester United were reportedly one of the clubs contacted by Jorge Mendes over the potential transfer of Joao Felix over the summer before he ended up at Barcelona.

The Portugal international has shone since leaving Atletico Madrid for his loan move to Barca, and it seems he wasn’t keen on Man Utd or other Premier League clubs after his difficult time on loan at Chelsea in the second half of last season, according to AS.

Felix could undoubtedly have been a fine option for United up front, though they’ll also likely be pretty happy to have snapped up promising young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

According to AS, Felix’s fine form since moving to the Nou Camp could mean he’ll be available for around €80million after the end of his current loan spell.

Barcelona would surely feel it’s worth paying that for Felix now, even if it would’ve looked an unrealistic price for an under-performing player just a few months ago.

Felix was always highly regarded in the earlier stages of his career, and it simply looks like Atletico Madrid were the wrong move for him, as he’s now found his feet in this more attack-minded Barcelona side.