Newcastle United are looking to improve their squad in the coming months and they have identified a number of targets.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Premier League side are keen on signing the German international winger Leroy Sané.

The 27-year-old has played in the Premier League in the past with Manchester City and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle. The Magpies could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas and Sane knows the Premier League well. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Newcastle decided to part ways with Allan Saint-Maximin at the start of the season and they could certainly use someone who can open up deep defences with his flair, pace and unpredictability. Sane is a proven performer at the highest level with club and country and he would be a quality acquisition for Newcastle if they can sign him in the coming months.

It is unlikely that Bayern Munich will sanction his departure midway through the season and therefore it is fair to assume that any move would have to wait until the summer transfer window.

If Newcastle managed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, there is no reason why they cannot attract the 27-year-old winger. They have to finances to convince the German club and they will be able to offer Sane a lucrative contract as well.