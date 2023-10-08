Wayne Rooney leaves D.C. United after missing 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

D.C. United have announced that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways after the franchise failed to make the 2023 MLS Playoffs. 

Rooney’s team won 2-0 against New York City on Saturday night but results elsewhere means that the Washington-based team will not be able to compete for the title once the Playoffs begin.

D.C. United announced the news regarding their coach in the early hours of Sunday morning, with CEO and Co-Chairman of D.C. United Jason Levien saying: “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this.”

Rooney was appointed as head Coach of D.C. United in July 2022, following a two-year stay at Derby County in the Championship. The 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs was the goal for the Man United legend this season but he has fallen short of that.

The Englishman will likely return to his home country in search of a new job as he tries to climb the managerial ladder there but where he goes, remains to be seen.

