Liverpool managed to draw with Brighton in a 2-2 back and forth game. Both teams had plenty of chances, and easily could have won the game.

Brighton took the lead through a mistake in possession between Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister, with Simon Adingra winning the ball back and slotting it home. Then a quickfire double from Mohamed Salah got Liverpool back in the game, sending the Reds in 2-1 up at halftime. However a second half goal from Lewis Dunk in the 78th minute rescued a point for Brighton.

Read on for our Liverpool player ratings, and who stood out in this attacking affair…

Alisson – 5 – Could have done better for the first goal by his high standards, and only made one save in the game. Was a poor showing by his standard.

Andrew Robertson – 6.5 – Robertson was busy all afternoon with Simon Adingra, who got the better of him on some occasions. However Robertson did perform a good amount of key defensive actions, with four tackles, one interception and one clearance.

Virgil van Dijk- 6 – van Dijk was part of the error for the first goal with a poor pass into Mac Allister, however he did make a whopping 6 clearances along with two blocks and one tackle.

Joel Matip – 7 – Matip was extremely strong down his right hand side, often covering the position Alexander-Arnold left in transition too giving him more to do up against the likes of Mitoma and Solly March. Matip made four clearances, two blocks, one interception and two tackles.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6 – Wasn’t at his best, as he didn’t really create anything for Liverpool going forwards. Alexander-Arnold didn’t make any key passes which in his new inverted role is the primary use for him.

Harvey Elliot – 5.5 – Elliot was taken off at halftime, but played a key part in the first Liverpool goal, getting into a good position in the box and leaving the ball to run across his body into the path of Mohamed Salah to slot home.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6 – Mac Allister was at fault for the first goal, taking too long on the ball and getting his pocket picked by Adingra. He did make six interceptions and three tackles in the middle of the park and broke up play nicely at times.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7.5 – The Hungarian international continued to shine in Liverpool’s midfield, making four key passes and creating one big chance for his team. His ability to drive Liverpool up the pitch with both his dribbling and passing ability makes him incredibly hard to read.

Luis Diaz – 6 – Diaz had a quiet game, with not much coming down that left hand side. Diaz didn’t manage any crosses, had two shots which were both off target, and had zero key passes played.

Darwin Nunez – 8 – Nunez was excellent for Liverpool in this game, being a great outlet and causing mayhem with his attacking runs. Nunez managed three shots (1 on target), two key passes and of course got the assist for Salah’s first goal with a nice ball across the box.

Mohamed Salah – 8 – Salah made the difference, scored two goals, slotted his penalty away nicely and overall got Liverpool back in the game. Salah managed five shots (two on target), one key pass and made two successful dribbles.

Subs: Ryan Gravenberch 6, Ibrahima Konate 5, Joe Gomez 5.