Manchester United are set to battle Real Madrid for the signing of Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old has lit La Liga up so far this season, scoring five and assisting one in his open eight games for Real Sociedad.

Kubo has caught the eye of several European giants with Manchester United the latest club linked with his signature.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a new wide player after the recent falling out with Jadon Sancho with the two having a public spat last month.

The United boss openly criticised Sancho for not performing in training after he was asked about his omission from the squad that played Arsenal.

The former Borussia Dortmund player replied on social media defending himself, a decision which has led to him being dropped from the team completely.

According to reports from TeamTalk, Ten Hag views Kubo as the perfect man to replace him but they will have to battle it out for Real Madrid for his signature.

The Japanese international used to play for Los Blancos before joining Sociedad in 2022 and they reportedly have first refusal on the signing if another club do make an approach.