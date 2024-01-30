According to reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given the club’s board notice of his one and only transfer request. He has already chosen the player he believes should eventually take Mo Salah’s spot in the starting lineup.

At the end of the current season, Klopp will stand down from his position as manager of Liverpool, he stated with emotion on Friday.

The news from Klopp, who is regarded as one of the team’s most successful managers ever after leading them to four major European finals, Premier League and Champions League titles, has shocked Liverpool and the football community worldwide.

Mo Salah’s deal at Anfield is due to expire in summer 2025 and with interest in him from Al-Ittihad is still as strong as ever, there is mounting speculation that this too could also be Salah‘s last season at Merseyside.

The Reds would have a huge void in their lineup with the departure of the Egyptian. Salah, who cost just £36.9 million when he joined the team from Roma in the summer of 2017, has scored an incredible 204 goals in 332 games, making him one of the club’s finest signings in a generation.

Takefusa Kubo has emerged as the team’s top choice to succeed the Egyptian attacker, according to Teamtalk

Real Sociedad’s Japanese winger has been in excellent form this season, with six goals and four assists from 21 games in La Liga and the Champions League. His team has qualified for the next round of the Champions League where they will face PSG.

Although Kubo’s stats may not match those of Salah, sources from Spain indicate that Klopp has told the Liverpool board that Kubo “is the most similar there is to Salah” among the wingers they are keeping an eye on.

The contract of the 29-cap Japan international has a reasonable €60 million (£51 million) release clause, which the Reds could easily finance.