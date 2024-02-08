Man City interested in La Liga star but £51m clause could hand Real Madrid transfer advantage

Manchester City
Manchester City have reportedly included Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo on their transfer shortlist.

Kubo, 22, who joined Sociedad from Real Madrid 18 months ago, is enjoying an excellent campaign. Registering a goal or an assist every other game for Imanol Alguacil’s side, the Japan international has become a hugely important player in his team’s quest for European qualification.

However, with such impressive performances inevitably bringing high-profile, and unwanted, attention, Sociedad, according to Fichajes, would be wise to prepare for some summer approaches.

Pep Guardiola is believed to hold a firm interest in the 22-year-old winger but signing him, even with City’s vast wealth, could prove difficult.

And that is because the player’s former club Real Madrid inserted a buy-back option into his contract when he signed for their domestic rivals in 2022.

Also, and perhaps most interestingly, although the Kawasaki-born attacker is available for £51 million (€60 million), Los Blancos have a first-refusal option to re-sign him for just half that figure, and that will undoubtedly put them front of the queue come the end of the season.

