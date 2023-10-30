Manchester City to compete with Real Madrid for 22-year-old La Liga attacker

Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

A report from Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are keen on signing the 22-year-old as well and it will be interesting to see who ends up signing the Japanese international.

Kubo has established himself as a reliable performer in the Spanish league and he has five goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The versatile winger is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add flair and creativity to the Manchester City attack. Pep Guardiola could certainly use more cutting edge in the final third and the 22-year-old would be a solid long term investment.

The Japanese international is rated highly around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top class attacker. A move to Manchester City would be the ideal next step in his career and working under a world class manager like Guardiola will help him fulfill his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether the opportunity to return to the capital club proves to be hard to turn down for the youngster. Kubo came through the Real Madrid Academy and he might feel that he has unfinished business at the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Real Sociedad will not want to sell a key player like him midway through the season but the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid certainly have the financial resources to tempt them.