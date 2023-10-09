talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent is convinced Arsenal will win a trophy this season, even if they miss out on the Premier League title.

Bent joked saying that Arsenal “will win the Champions league don’t worry about that” before taking a more serious tone and stating Arsenal will win something this year, saying “Im guaranteeing we win something this year”.

Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier league, after starting the campaign with six wins and two draws in their first eight games. This leaves them on 20 points, only behind Spurs who also have 20 points but are ahead on goals scored.

As both Arsenal and Tottenham have 10 goal difference, Spurs sit ahead of Arsenal going into the intentional break due to their 18 goals scored, to the Gunners 16 scored.

? “I guarantee we’ll win something.” ? “Is the League Cup or FA Cup enough? Yeah! You wax lyrical about it!” Darren Bent is convinced Arsenal will definitely win a trophy this season pic.twitter.com/6Z1kKDCCma — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 9, 2023

Arsenal face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the international break, before taking on Sevilla in the Champions League at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

The Gunners sit second of their Champions league group, after beating PSV 4-0 but losing to Lens 2-1 who now sit top of Champions League Group B.