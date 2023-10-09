Birmingham City have sacked John Eustace after 15 months in charge. The club have released a statement saying “a new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear no fear playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.”

Eustace had managed five wins, three draws and only three losses in his start to the 2023/24 campaign, which was a massive improvement on last term where they finished 17th and only managed 14 wins the whole season. However the club statement emphasised “It is essential that the Board of Directors and the Football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club.” They stated that with that in mind, the club had taken the decision to part ways with John Eustace.

This announcement comes only days after Wayne Rooney mutually agreed to part ways with DC United. It is believed that Rooney is the man being lined up to take over at Birmingham, who are currently sixth in the Championship with 18 points in the first 11 games of the campaign.

Rooney has managed in England before, spending two years at Derby County from 2020-2022. In his time at the club, Rooney managed 25 wins, 21 draws and 38 losses in his 84 games in charge. This was under difficult circumstances due to Derby entering administration during the 2021-22 campaign, adding extra pressures and challenges for Rooney and the team.