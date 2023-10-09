West Ham enter race to sign 21-year-old Bundesliga defender

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months.

He was linked with a move away from the Bundesliga during the summer transfer window as well when clubs like Liverpool were keen on him. However, the Ecuador international ended up staying.

A report from FussballTransfers now claims that West Ham are keen on the player as well. The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in his career and he would get to test himself at a higher level.

Hincapie has proven himself as one of the most talented young defenders in the Bundesliga and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football as well.

West Ham could certainly use defensive reinforcements and Hincapie would be a quality acquisition. It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can fend off competition from clubs like Liverpool and sign the player.

Hincapie is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and West Ham will have to shell out the premium for him. The defender will be looking to take the next step in his career and he will want to join a club capable of challenging for major trophies.

Although West Ham are not quite at that level yet, they are competing in the UEFA Europa League and it remains to be seen whether they can convince that defender to join them.