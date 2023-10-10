Birmingham City fan slams “atrocious” Wayne Rooney appointment and hopes his appointment fails

A Birmingham fan on talkSPORT has given his opinion on the sacking of John Eustace stating it is “disgusting” and “atrocious”.

This Birmingham City fan was bemused at the sacking of Eustace, who couldn’t believe the decision to sack him when he had them in a playoff position. He went on to make the point that “John is too nice to be in football in my opinion” as he said Eustace had been walked over.

Later in the discussion, this Birmingham fan goes on to say that to a degree he hopes Wayne Rooney fails, and that the decision backfires on the Birmingham board due to the treatment of Eustace.

"I hope Rooney fails & it backfires!" "The board don't deserve success when they treat people like that. It's disgusting!" This #BCFC fan is absolutely ENRAGED after John Eustace's controversial sacking.

Eustace who enjoyed a 19 year playing career, played for the likes of Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby County, making 422 appearances in his career across all his clubs.

Since moving into management, the 43-year-old has managed Kidderminster Harriers, has been the assistant and caretaker manager at QPR, the assistant for the Republic of Ireland and of course managed Birmingham City.

After leading Birmingham City into the playoff places at the start of this season, with five wins, three draws and only three losses, Eustace will surely get some attention from other clubs and get back into management in the near future.