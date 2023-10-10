Exclusive: Wayne Rooney closing in on new job + “wants to do important things” in management, according to expert

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is closing in on the Birmingham City manager’s job after leaving DC United, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Rooney is one of the finest players of the last few decades after a glittering career for club and country, but it’s fair to say his coaching career hasn’t quite taken off in the same way just yet.

It will be interesting to see what Rooney can achieve at Birmingham, with Romano explaining that talks are now at an advanced stage, with just a few final details remaining before the former England captain is confirmed as the new man in charge at St Andrew’s.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing piece, Romano explained that Rooney also still has big ambitions in management, even if he perhaps clearly still looks in need of more experience with top-level coaching.

Discussing Rooney’s next move and his credentials, Romano said: “It’s now looking advanced for Wayne Rooney to take over as Birmingham City manager. Talks are taking place on details of the deal but Rooney is close to the move after leaving DC United – it’s considered a matter of time.

“From what I know of his coaching career so far, he still needs some experience before we can predict a great future for him, but for sure he wants to do important things as a football as manager as well after such a great playing career.”

