Graham Potter finally set for surprise new appointment after being sacked by Chelsea in April

It’s already been six months since Graham Potter was sacked by Todd Boehly at Chelsea, despite looking to be on the verge of turning things around at Stamford Bridge.

Just like Thomas Tuchel before him, Potter appeared to be a victim of the American owner’s trigger finger and he was fired before he’d really got going in the position.

One can only wait to see what happens to Mauricio Pochettino, though surely Boehly has already learned his lesson because his previous way of working was clearly unsustainable.

The six months that Potter has spent in a relative football wilderness will almost certainly have sharpened his focus regarding what he intends to do next, and it appears that a surprise opportunity has presented itself to the 48-year-old.

According to Foot Mercato, Potter is on the list of replacements for Rudi Garcia at reigning Serie A champions, Napoli.

The outlet suggest that the players have now become disillusioned under their manager, prompting calls by board members for Aurelio de Laurentiis to remove Garcia from his duties.

More Stories / Latest News High ranking Bayern official releases statement that Tottenham could be embarrassed by Manchester United enter race to sign technically gifted 24-year-old La Liga ace Tottenham ace set for move away unless Ange Postecoglou changes his tune

Potter has competition for the role, however, with both Marcelo Gallardo and Igor Tudor also being name checked as possible alternatives to Garcia, who is likely to be sacked after just four months in charge.

If the former Chelsea man is the last one standing in this particular race, it’ll be a real feather in his cap.