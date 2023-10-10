Key Man United man set for long-term contract reward

Though Man United have a number of issues to deal with at present, not least the collective form of the first-team squad, there are still reasons to be cheerful for certain players.

Erik ten Hag has overseen a woeful start to the 2023/24 campaign which is in stark contrast to his 2022/23 season with the Old Trafford outfit, and defeat against Brentford last weekend would’ve left a sour taste in the mouth ahead of the international break.

Fortunately for the Dutchman, Scott McTominay was on hand to save the day in injury time to hand the Red Devils a much-needed three points.

Three points that leaves them in 10th position on 12 points, but only four behind Aston Villa in fifth.

Though he’s been injured during the current season, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has, perhaps despite the manager’s initial reservations, proved himself to be a key man for ten Hag.

To that end, Football Insider are reporting that the club are in talks with the right-back to extend his deal, with a new, long-term contract expected to be offered.

With Diogo Dalot having usurped Wan-Bissaka in the right-back slot of late, the latter has a fight on his hands to ensure he remains first-choice in the position, and that’s arguably the perfect scenario for ten Hag.

Having competition for places in all areas will ensure that everyone is kept on their toes, and that might well lead to success for the squad at the business end of the season.