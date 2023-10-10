Liverpool to battle with Real Madrid for £52m-rated defender’s signature

They’ve had some epic battles on the pitch over the years, and now it seems that Liverpool and Real Madrid are set for a huge transfer tussle for a £52m-rated defender.

With nine goals conceded in the Premier League so far, the Reds have been back to somewhere approaching their defensive best under Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid have been even more miserly, letting in just six goals in their nine La Liga matches to date in 2023/24.

To that end, you have to wonder why either might be on the lookout for more defensive reinforcements given that it’s clear both are tight at the back already.

However, that doesn’t account for injuries or suspensions, and teams can never have too many quality defenders.

According to Defensa Central (h/t Sky Sports), the Spanish and English giants are set to go toe-to-toe for the services of Sporting’s 22-year-old centre-back, Goncalo Inacio.

With a release clause of €60m (£51.8m) he isn’t going to come cheap, however, in today’s market, getting a quality centre-back on board for anywhere south of £80m has to be seen as a longer-term bargain.

The winter window doesn’t open for almost three months, so there’s plenty of time for both teams to continue with their scouting on Inacio, and should their reports remain positive, Messrs. Klopp and Ancelotti will need to be at their persuasive best in the New Year.