Scott McTominay’s performance against Brentford inspired by Man United legend

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and for Manchester United that was Scott McTominay this past weekend.

The Red Devils were heading for another loss at home, this time to Brentford, before the Scot’s epic late intervention. Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat was never more apt.

Though Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is far from being in doubt, another loss after such a poor start to the season would surely have seen the decibel levels rising from the dissenting voices.

Thanks to McTominay that’s not an issue, at least until after the international break.

When club commitments return, United play Sheffield United in a match they should win, before the Manchester derby and a tough test at home to a rampant Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

They also travel to Fulham whilst playing Copenhagen twice in the Champions League which could seal their fate in Europe.

If ten Hag selects McTominay thanks to his heroics, the manager will know that despite hardly featuring this season under the Dutchman, the midfielder will still give him 100 percent effort and commitment.

Someone else who did just that whilst at the club was David Beckham, and it was the United legend that inspired McTominay at the weekend.

“I was watching David Beckham’s documentary last night, and things like that inspire you,” he said to the press (h/t 90Min).