Vincent Kompany hoping to secure the signing of 6ft 2in defender in January

If there’s one way to describe Vincent Kompany as a player it’s ‘no nonsense.’

The former Man City captain took no prisoners when stationed in the centre of their defence, playing the fullest part in their recent successes before turning his hand to management.

It’s clear that the Belgian has always demanded the highest of standards, however, this season his Burnley side have been found wanting in many aspects, not least a leaky defence.

Kompany is unlikely to accept the status quo in his back four for too much longer. Heading into the international break, their 20 goals conceded is only better than bottom-placed Sheffield United’s 22 – and eight of those came in one game against Newcastle.

It’s perhaps with this in mind that the Clarets will be eagerly awaiting the opening of the January transfer window.

Until then Kompany will have to make do with what he has in situ, though once the first day of the new year comes around, don’t be surprised to see Burnley heavily involved in a deal or two.

According to reporter Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon page (subscription required), Burnley are running the rule over Sunderland’s Dan Ballard, a 6ft 2in beast of a centre-back.

It’s unlikely that the Black Cats will be willing to let him leave without a fight, though the lure of the Premier League will surely be too hard for Ballard to resist.