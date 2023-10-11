David Beckham shows his class again as struggling Man United ace reveals details of phone call

David Beckham will always remain an icon to football supporters the world over and an inspiration to anyone who wants to play the beautiful game.

Back in the headlines recently because of his Netflix documentary, the former Man United and Real Madrid ace has still had time to get in touch with a player at the Red Devils that has been on the end of horrific abuse of late.

Of course, in the immediate aftermath of the 1998 World Cup Beckham was persona non grata for months, and the level of abuse he received was, frankly, disturbing.

It’s to that end why he can empathise with Harry Maguire, and the out-of-favour United defender has told how a phone call from Beckham had given him a real lift.

“I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game, he got in touch with me,” Maguire was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“It meant everything. I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy.

“He was a big role model when I was growing up. It shows how classy he is to reach out to me. It was something I really appreciate, it was touching really.”

In the 25 years since the nation turned on its golden boy, it’s clear that things haven’t really changed in terms of the mob mentality and the general nastiness of opposition football fans.

To argue that it’s ‘banter’ is missing the point entirely, and it’s no wonder that Maguire’s family now stay away from matches – just as Beckham’s did all those years ago.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: When decision is likely on Man City star and potential Newcastle transfer, according to expert Antonio Conte would welcome Serie A return at Napoli after Tottenham debacle Exclusive: Man United star “very likely” to seal transfer away in January after confidence issues, says expert

“It’s opposition fans [booing], so it’s not something we can control,” Maguire added.

“I’m an experienced player now and I know how to block it out and I know how to focus and get through the games.

“It probably affects my family and friends more than it affects myself, especially when I am playing in a game.

“[…] Obviously the last year has been a bit tougher for them. There has been times where they probably haven’t been to as many games as they did previously, especially the away games.”

Fortunately for Maguire he’s a strong enough character to be able to withstand the hate, and maybe he too will get the chance to turn around the tide of public opinion.