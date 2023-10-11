talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has urged Tottenham fans to calm down, as he speaks about his Spurs mates “chirping up” after the opening eight games.

Bent began by stating that he understands why Tottenham fans are getting excited, being top of the league, however he makes the point that Spurs fans need to “calm themself down” after just the opening eight games.

He then goes on to say that the Tottenham fans he knows are getting too much, as he says “I hate them”. This is when Bent says last season there “wasn’t a peep” out of them, compared to this season they are “chirping up and all sorts”.

Tottenham currently sit top of the Premier League heading into the international break, after winning six of their opening eight games, and drawing the other two. They are joint on points with Arsenal on 20 points, and also have the same goal difference as the Gunners with 10, therefore it is on goals scored that has Tottenham sitting top of the tree with their 18 goals scored to Arsenal’s 16.

After the international break, Spurs face Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on Monday the 23rd of October. Meanwhile second place Arsenal will travel to Chelsea, and third place Manchester City take on Brighton at the Etihad.