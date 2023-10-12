Arsenal supporters believe they will sign Newcastle ace next summer

The race for the Premier League title is most definitely on with Arsenal and Newcastle two of the teams that will be expected to be there or thereabouts at the business end of the campaign.

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have both got their teams playing some sparkling stuff in 2023/24, and if they’re able to deal with any injuries and suspensions that will inevitably pop up and try and derail the good work each has done, there’s every chance that they could run Man City close this season.

Much of either club’s success has come as a result of a real togetherness in the squads, and the ability to turn defence quickly into account.

The Magpies have the edge in terms of attacking talent and intent with their 20 goals scored already this season only bettered by Brighton and Hove Albion.

One player that keeps Newcastle ticking is Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has been the creative hub for Eddie Howe and has recently signed a new deal to keep him at St. James’ Park for the next five years.

However, according to The Sun, some Arsenal fans believe he’s hinted at the possibility of joining the north London outfit by his social media reaction to Gabriel Martinelli’s match-winning goal against Man City.

It’s a bit of a stretch considering Bruno’s £100m release clause, but stranger things have happened.